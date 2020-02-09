US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $160.80. 1,361,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.38.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

