US Bancorp DE Has $20.53 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after buying an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

WY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.