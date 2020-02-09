US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.72. 583,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.96 and its 200 day moving average is $178.82. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,119. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

