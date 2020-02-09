US Bancorp DE Sells 10,511 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.34. 2,260,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,039. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

