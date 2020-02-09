US Bancorp DE Sells 6,017 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,940,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,034,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after buying an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 2,550,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

