Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9,263.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 405,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.04. 2,332,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

