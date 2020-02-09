ValuEngine Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $200.34 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.59. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

