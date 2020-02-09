ValuEngine Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN restated a buy rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 94,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 166,527 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.