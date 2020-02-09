Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.