Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 725,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $429,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

