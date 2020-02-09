Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $58.94 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

