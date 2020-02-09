Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions makes up 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 507,764 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 237,020 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,438,000 after purchasing an additional 390,959 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,658,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,602,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 772,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

