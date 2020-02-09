Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,121,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,976 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $335,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 209,832 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,106,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 727,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

