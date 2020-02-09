Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $247,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 947,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

