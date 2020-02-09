Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $193.52 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Yum! Brands worth $193,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $102.04. 2,396,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.