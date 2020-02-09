Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.93% of Landstar System worth $259,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $8,119,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $5,134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Landstar System by 42.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Landstar System by 8.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

LSTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,241. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

