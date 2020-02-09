Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,211,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,240 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $412,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,322. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 2,289,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

