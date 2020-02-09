Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,134,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

