Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.70 ($120.58).

EPA DG opened at €103.65 ($120.52) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.03.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

