Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $884,141.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,696,118. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.94. 2,582,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.03.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

