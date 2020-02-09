Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 207,012 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 207,012 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 137,213 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 14,622,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,509,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

