Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 114.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 418,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 223,100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 190.0% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $71,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

