Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,608 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

