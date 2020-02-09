Virtu Financial LLC Takes $961,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

SU traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 6,949,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

