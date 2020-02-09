Virtu Financial LLC Takes $961,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

SU traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 6,949,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit