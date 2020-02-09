Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,002 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.21. 753,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,815. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.22 and a 12-month high of $537.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.53 and a 200 day moving average of $449.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

