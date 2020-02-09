Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives $138.50 Average PT from Analysts

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.24. 45,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,093. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $136.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.