Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

VRTU opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 2.60%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,121.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,291,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

