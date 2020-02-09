Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $404,164.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

