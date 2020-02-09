Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. 5,690,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. Visa Inc has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.