Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. 5,690,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. Visa Inc has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit