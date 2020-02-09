Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 866,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $544.73 million, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

