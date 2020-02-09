Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

VIVE stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

