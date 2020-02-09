Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

VOD stock opened at GBX 153.04 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.87. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.28%.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

