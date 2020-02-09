W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has $69.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE GRA opened at $61.19 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

