Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.03. 29,421,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,238,230. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

