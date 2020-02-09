WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Orange by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Orange by 12.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Orange by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 396,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Several brokerages have commented on ORAN. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

