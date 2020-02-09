WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 127 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.