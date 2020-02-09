WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,772. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -330.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

