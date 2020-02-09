WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 220 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 63.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.29. 19,084,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

