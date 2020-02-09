WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

FITB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 3,666,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

