Wedbush Trims TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $131.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,276.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after buying an additional 193,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after buying an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

