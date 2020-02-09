Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.23.

WERN stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $9,081,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

