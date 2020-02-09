Western New England Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

