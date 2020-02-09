Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,386,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 808,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $207,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128,166 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

