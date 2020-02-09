Whittier Trust Co. Buys 183 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

EW stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.41. 1,096,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold a total of 128,222 shares of company stock valued at $29,963,163 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

