Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. 2,642,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

