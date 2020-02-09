Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 383.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 528,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

