Whittier Trust Co. Has $43,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 205.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,197,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $24.02. 20,834,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

