Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after buying an additional 103,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,718,000 after buying an additional 50,455 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,565,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,167,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 877,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,424,000 after buying an additional 143,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.43. 1,331,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Cfra upped their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.