Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,011 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock remained flat at $$49.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 323,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.