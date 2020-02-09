Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,040 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. 3,666,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,910. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

